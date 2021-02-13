Triple H recently held a media call to hype this Sunday’s NXT Takeover Vengeance Day pay per view, where the Game discussed a variety of topics, most of which you can read about here. During the call Triple H gave his thoughts on WWE’s new partnership with Peacock, and how the relationship between the service and NBCU will only help bring more eyes to their product. Check out his full thoughts below.

I’m not 100% sure about those conversations. That would be a question for Nick [Khan] or Stephanie [McMahon]. I’m not at that level of detail with the Peacock thing. I haven’t been engaged at that point. The great thing about NXT and its placement on USA; one, they are extremely happy with the product and two, they are extremely happy with where it sits. You have to look at it as one big circular universe and they all pitch into each other. Having the platform with USA, much like Raw, to pitch into Peacock and pay-per-views and all the other content, [USA] seems like the best place for it to be. That’s just me speaking. The relationship is very strong and remains for NXT. As these platforms shift and move and their desire to push subscribers or viewers in certain directions is part of this. The great thing about Peacock and NBCU relationship is they are synergistic to each other. When you talk about the size and strength of Peacock, it increases the viewership dramatically. If there is a special event coming on there, the ability for more people than ever to see that event and have eyeballs on it and have cross-promotion is bigger than ever. That’s the goal.