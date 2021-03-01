Top WWE executive and former 14-time world champion Triple H recently spoke with Roz & Mocha about the upcoming Netflix documentary on Chairman Vince McMahon, and how McMahon didn’t really expect anyone to be interested in a chronicle of his life. Highlights from The Game’s interview can be found below.

How Vince McMahon didn’t think anyone was interested in his life:

Prior to now, Vince was always hesitant to do it. With Vince, he really doesn’t see himself — while Mr. McMahon is one of the most epic characters ever, he doesn’t see himself as part of the programming. When you ask him about those things, he goes, ‘Nobody is interested in me. They want to know about the stars and performers.’ The truth is, they do (want to know about Vince).

Says McMahon’s life is an unbelievable story:

The most difficult thing with Vince’s life is making it succinct. Every chapter of his life is a whole other unbelievable story. His story is amazing, all the things he’s been through, the trials and tribulations of getting to where he is. No one gives him the credit, they just see this billion-dollar global empire he’s created and see him as the evil tyrant businessman.

