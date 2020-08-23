Triple H Talks WWE NXT Head Writer Leaving, NXT UK Return, Pat McAfee’s Future, “Fire Velveteen Dream” Trending Again, More

Triple H spoke with members of the media following Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event. Below are highlights from the call:

* He called it an unbelievable show and said it continued the tradition of Takeovers delivering with all sorts of different styles of matches

* He said Pat McAfee is very serious about this and they’ll see where it goes from there. McAfee has expressed interest in being a wrestler, long before the match with Adam Cole. Triple H said he has everything and is a heat magnet. They are going to have a talk about what’s next but he doesn’t think this will be the last time McAfee steps in the ring. He also praised Cole as a consummate pro on every level, showing yet again why he is NXT as much as anyone else

* While NXT UK is returning on September 17, he said it’s possible that “Takeover: Dublin” gets pushed back again from October 25. He’s looking forward to the brand starting back up. Tapings will run from BT Sport studios in London. Himself, Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom and other directors & producers will engage virtually from the United States

* He was asked about the “Fire Velveteen Dream” hashtag trending again on Twitter during Takeover. He said there’s nothing more that needs to be said, and he understands there are those who are commenting about accusations

* He said it’s possible that Scarlett wrestles down the line. He praised her work and how much she adds to NXT Champion Karrion Kross, how she’s always in the right place at the right time

* He didn’t want to give things away in regards to Keith Lee’s future but he’s a star and this is all a part of his storyline. Everything will make sense in the future

* He praised new NXT North American Champion Damian Priest. They looked at each potential Ladder Match winner and where they could go with each one. They could’ve gone with Cameron Grimes or Bronson Reed and had great results. Priest has been on fire lately and he’s extremely happy for him. He didn’t want to take away from the other competitors but Priest deserved it

* He talked about Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai raising the bar and tearing it up. He praised the women’s division across the board. He agreed with another caller that Kai had a star-making performance at Takeover. He also praised Raquel Gonzalez and said her moment with Rhea Ripley was also star-making

* He brought up NXT head writer Joe Belcastro leaving and confirmed the departure, but thanked him for all he did for the brand. Belcastro has an opportunity to go and accomplish something else he really wants to do and realized that if he didn’t try to do it now, he would kick himself for not trying. The door is open for him to return

