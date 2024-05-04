Triple H comments on the latest batch of cuts from WWE.

Over the last few days WWE has released over ten stars including Boa, Ezekiel Balogun, Julian Baldi, Trey Bearhill, Emmamaria Diaz, Valentina Feroz, Drew Gulak, Keyshawn Leflore, Darrell Mason, Vlad Pavlenko, Kiyah Saint, and Gable Steveson. At today’s post-Backlash press conference Triple H was asked about why those talents were let go, specifically Drew Gulak, who had som heat after former WWE superstar Ronda Rousey called him out for inappropriate behavior last month.

The Game says that WWE, like the NFL, lets talent go all the time. He then clarifies that Gulak was not released, his latest contract was just not renewed.

We release talent all the time. NFL releases four to five hundred people a year. We release talent all the time. It’s part of what we do. You can’t just hire people, bring them in, keep hiring more people and just keep bringing them in. An unfortunate part of the job is talent gets released. Can I say he was released? He was not released. His contract was just not renewed.

You can check out the full post-Backlash press conference below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)