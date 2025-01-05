Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently teased a potential WWE return of Stephanie McMahon-Levesque.

While making the media rounds to promote the highly-anticipated historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode on January 6, 2025 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, the WWE Chief Content Officer stopped by the popular SI Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina.

During the discussion, the WWE CCO was asked about the possibility of his wife, Stephanie McMahon-Levesque, returning to WWE at some point in the future.

“I would love Steph back,” Levesque stated. “Here’s the thing with her. She stepped away and our kids are at an age where we have one in college, and over the next four years, the rest will be in college. We have three girls. It’s a very formidable time and a time for her where she’s really enjoying having some down time. She’s busy, she still has a lot of passions and pediatric cancer is a big thing for her. She’s doing some stuff. She’s still up to speed on a lot of the stuff we’re doing and clearly has her takes and opinions on things. It’s wonderful when she can be around.”

Levesque continued, “She will always have a passion for this. Whether she decides to come in and do some stuff, I think she weighs that on her mind all the time. It’s the, ‘I want to do that, but I have give up all this time with my kids that I’ll never get back.’ She’s enjoying her time with them very much, so giving that up would be a tough push right now. You’ll see her around. Maybe at Netflix.”

