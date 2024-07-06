Triple H tells the WWE Universe that there are a few surprises in store for tonight’s Money In The Bank premium live event.

The Game shared a video on social media hyping tonight’s monumental show, which will crown two Money In The Bank winners, and see the world heavyweight title defended. In the video, Triple H discusses how game changing it is for a superstar to hold the MITB briefcase, adding that fans will be in store for a few surprises before the night is over.

Money In The Bank takes place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and will air live on the Peacock app. The full card can be found below.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Men’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match:

Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. LA Knight vs. Chad Gable vs. Andrade vs. Drew McIntyre

Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match:

IYO Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Six Man Tag Team Grudge Match:

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fabu, Tama Tonga)