WWE legend and current Chief Content Creator Triple H recently spoke with Sporting News about NBA superstar Dwight Howard, and the former NBA champion’s desire to make the jump from basketball to the world of professional wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Howard has expressed his desire to become a WWE superstar:

“I think the ball’s in his court. It’s a funny thing, Dwight, in the conversations we had was like, ‘I really want to do this, I’m serious. I really want to do this.’ But we hear that a lot, and there’s a difference between saying, ‘I wanna do this,’ and putting the grind and doing the work to get there. [He] came by our tryouts in Nashville, was incredibly entertaining, jumping in promos by himself and with others. Incredibly entertaining, really driven to want to do this.”

Says if Howard puts in the work like Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Tyson Fury did than he’s ready to take a phone call:

“It’s just a matter for him of he’s got a lot of things going on, right? So when he says, ‘Hey, I wanna give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s gotta do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen. If he’s willing to put in the grind and drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go.”

