During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, R-Truth revealed that he almost quit the wrestling business early in his career but Road Dogg convinced him to stick around. He said,

“So I’m in Memphis training, training, training. Six months came. Seven months came, nothing. I was having issues at home, I was discouraged. I felt like a failure. I felt like I was ready to quit. I wasn’t going back to the streets. I didn’t know what I was going back to,” said the veteran star. “My contract was up too. I did my last show there. Road Dogg and his wife were in Memphis on vacation, and they came to the TV taping. That was when I dropped the title to Jerry Lawler, and he watched the match. By the time I got back to the locker room, Road Dogg was back there, and he was like, ‘Was that you rapping?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He was like, ‘I want you to be my tag team partner.’ I was blown away. It’s like, that’s Road Dogg, DX. I’m like, ‘Dogg, I’m fixing to quit. I would love to, but I ain’t made for this, I’m about to quit.’ He’s like, ‘What? You feel like just giving up and quitting, but you made it here.’”

Several WWE Superstars were in attendance for the Netflix ‘Tudum’ livestream event in Los Angeles on Saturday night. CM Punk, The New Day, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez were all at the event, which is described as:

“Named after the iconic Netflix sound that plays at the start of every Netflix movie, series, or event, this is the ultimate fan celebration, packed with global stars, surprise premieres, and unforgettable live performances. Whether you’re streaming from home, catching the action in LA, or following every reveal in real time on Tudum.com, this is your all-access pass to Netflix’s biggest night of the year.”

The documentary Andy Kaufman Is Me is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. It features a trove of never-before-heard audio diaries brought to life through marionette puppetry, alongside interviews with Michael and Carol Kaufman, David Letterman, Carol Kane, and Tim Heidecker.

Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) serves as a producer, with Paul Levesque (Triple H) credited as an executive producer.

You can check out the official synopsis for the documentary below:

This wildly entertaining documentary cracks open the bizarre, brilliant, and endlessly surprising world of Andy Kaufman like never before — using his own voice to guide the way. Unearthed from a vault of never-before-heard audio diaries, Andy Kaufman is Me offers an all-access pass to Kaufman’s unfiltered thoughts, offbeat performance ideas, and a surreal semi-autobiographical novel he never finished… until now.

Director Clay Tweel reanimates Kaufman’s lost project with a deliriously inventive twist: marionette puppetry that turns his eccentric vision into a dreamlike spectacle. The result is a trippy, funny, and deeply personal ride through the mind of a man who never played by the rules — and never wanted to.

Featuring candid interviews with those who knew him best — including Michael and Carol Kaufman, David Letterman, Carol Kane, and Tim Heidecker — this film peels back the layers of myth and mischief to reveal the soul behind the spectacle. Both an origin story and a resurrection, Andy Kaufman is Me is a mind-bending journey through identity, performance, and the fine line between reality and illusion. It’s Kaufman like you’ve never seen (or heard) him before.