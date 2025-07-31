– After being included in the mass WWE talent releases back in early May, wrestling stars Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai are now officially free agents. The two are now able to accept bookings following the expiration of their respective non-compete clause in their WWE contracts.

– U.S. President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order on Thursday, July 31st, aimed at expanding his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. As part of the initiative, the White House has confirmed plans to reintroduce the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools. The signing ceremony will be held at the White House in Washington, D.C. According to CNN.com, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque is among those scheduled to attend.

– WWE has released the “Road to” videos for the two world title matches at the two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event this weekend. Take a look at how things built to the CM Punk vs. Gunther match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and the WrestleMania 41 rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship between John Cena and Cody Rhodes in the pair of YouTube videos embedded below.