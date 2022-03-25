WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque is set to give an update on his health today.

The Game took to Twitter this morning and revealed that he will have a conversation with Stephen A. Smith that airs on ESPN’s First Take, which airs from 10am until noon ET. The full interview will then be released via Stephen A’s World on ESPN+ later tonight.

“Been a while since I’ve given an update on my health and what the future has in store for me. Check out my conversation with @stephenasmith today on @firsttake. Full interview debuts tonight on Stephen A’s World on ESPN+,” he wrote.

As we’ve noted, Triple H suffered what was said to be a very serious cardiac event last fall, and has been away from the job since then. WWE announced on September 8 that he underwent successful heart surgery the week before that at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. It was stated that the operation was needed after Triple H suffered the cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. WWE’s statement noted how Triple H was expected to make a full recovery, and since then it’s been reported that he is doing well. He has done some WWE work in recent months, but he still has not returned to the daily workload that he had before.

Stay tuned for news from the Triple H interview. You can see his full tweet below:

