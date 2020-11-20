There may be an increase in WWE NXT shows in the near future, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Triple H is reportedly going through the budget to try and find a way to implement some type of a show that would get more ring time and exposure for the NXT roster.

There’s no word on if a second NXT TV show is being considered, or if this would just be some sort of local events for the NXT Superstars. It was noted that the brand will not be doing regular non-televised live events like they were doing before the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are talk on adding some kind of new show, at least in some form.

WWE had been running two sets of NXT live events before the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March. The main group of TV Superstars traveled the United States in bigger arenas, with occasional stops in other countries, running shows Thursday through the weekend. The less-experienced NXT wrestlers would then run smaller venues in the state of Florida.

NXT has only ran Takeover specials and the weekly TV shows since the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes to the schedule. The next special is “Takeover: WarGames 2020” on Sunday, December 6, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. The WarGames main event will see The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch) battle The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong). The second WarGames match of the night will see Shotzi Blackheart lead a team, rumored to be Ember Moon, Toni Storm and one other, vs. Candice LeRae’s team, rumored to be Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Stay tuned for updates on plans for the NXT brand.

