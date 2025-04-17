During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg on WWE’s YouTube Channel, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H commented on Jey challenging GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Title, why he’s getting the opportunity, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Jey Uso receiving a World Title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41: “Because people made it happen. Sometimes things happen organically along the way, they get you to where you want to be and Jey, through the Bloodline saga, was sort of a lynchpin in that storytelling and then goes off on his own. A lot of people question, once they leave The Bloodline, once they leave Roman, once they leave Heyman, are they going to be anything more than a tag team that they already were or are they going to be what they were or are they going to succeed and be anything more. You give them the opportunity to do all of those things.”

On how Jey clicked with the fans: “Jey, when he had the opportunity to do it, would click on these moments. At the end of the day, a lot of times, that’s just what our business is about, it’s about moments. A lot of people think — There’s a lot of criticism about this, that it’s just the in-ring product, it’s just this, it’s just that how technically good of a wrestler you are. Make me a list of the greatest performers in this business and that list will be two thirds of people that were worse than the majority of the list of great workers that didn’t get to the top.”

On his thoughts on Jey Uso’s in-ring ability: “Jey has great athletic ability and the things that he does in the ring, he does well. Is he the most technical guy here, no. Is the greatest performer on the face of the earth in-ring, no. But, he has a charisma and a likability that he lets people in and they want to see him succeed. When you walk into a building with 10,000, 30,000, or 60,000 and he walks out and that whole place is doing his entrance with him and is hanging on everything he does and are hanging on his words and his moments, that’s what it takes to be a top guy. It’s about box office. Jey is proving what he said he was and that’s Main Event Jey Uso. Whether some people like that or not, there are people like Gunther who believe the in-ring is what matters. He’s either going to beat the entertainment out of Jey Uso or Jey Uso is going to survive all of that and prove that the box office is where it’s at.”

On the word “pivot” being used on the internet: “One thing that Killer [Kowalski] said to me in the very beginning is, ‘You f**king work them, they don’t work you. You tell them where it goes, they don’t tell you where it goes.’ You listen to them, you adjust accordingly, you try to think where they will go emotionally, but at the end of the day, we work them. This is, to me, where it gets fun. Look, nobody’s perfect, right? At the end of the day, you start to do some things, and if it’s not working, you go different directions or whatever that is. You pivot, maybe you don’t. That’s the new word in the Internet now, pivot. You’ve got to pivot. We don’t like it, you have to pivot — no we don’t. You don’t know where it’s f**king going. There’s no pivot that needs to happen cause we know where it’s going.”

On believing bad guys need to be justified: “Some of the things we try to do now, a lot of it in our creative, I’ve always believed that bad guys have to be justified. Might be fucked up reasoning, their way of looking at it is really warped, but they gotta’ be justified. They can’t just do, ‘Why are you doing that?’ ‘Because I’m a bad guy,'”

Seth Rollins is the unquestionable true hero of WrestleMania 41: Night One’s main event, at least according to the Visionary himself.

In his third WrestleMania main event, Rollins will battle former Shield ally Roman Reigns and his nemesis CM Punk, making his WrestleMania main event debut.

On a recent edition of the “Not Just Football” podcast, Rollins shared why he is the only man fans should be behind in this match. He said,

“I’m the good guy. I’m the hero of this story. I’m here trying to protect my company from these egomaniacs and outsiders. I’m not the bad guy here. Punk is the bad guy. Roman is the bad guy. One of these people doesn’t show up for ten years, comes back in, and thinks he’s going to run the place. The other guy stops showing up for four years, stays at home, and sits on his couch. I’ve been here hustling the whole time. I put this company on my back. There is no Roman Reigns without Seth Rollins. He doesn’t exist without me. There is no Cody Rhodes, as you know him, without Seth Rollins. That guy comes back and works with anybody else? It doesn’t happen. I’m the cause of that. CM Punk, I don’t even want to get into this guy. He’s a fraud, he’s a joke, he’ll be exposed at WrestleMania.”

Rollins went even further, arguing that there’s no Roman Reigns without him while also pointing out his role in Cody Rhodes’ 2022 return.

Concluding with his thoughts on CM Punk, Rollins boldly declared that “he will be exposed at WrestleMania” in the main event.