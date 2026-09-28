Paul “Triple H” Levesque has joined the wrestling world in paying tribute to Benjamin Satterley following his passing at the age of 40.

Satterley, known as PAC in AEW and Neville during his WWE career, passed away over the weekend. AEW announced his death on Sunday, one day after he competed against Andrade El Idolo at AEW All Out.

Levesque reflected on his history with Satterley on Monday, specifically pointing to their time together during the formative years of WWE NXT.

“Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of WWE NXT,” Levesque wrote.

Satterley became one of the prominent names of NXT’s early WWE Network era. At NXT Arrival in February 2014, he defeated Bo Dallas in a Ladder Match to capture the NXT Championship.

Levesque singled out that night and Satterley’s role in establishing what NXT would become.

“This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that,” he wrote.

Levesque concluded his tribute by remembering Satterley beyond his abilities inside the ring.

“He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.”

Satterley later competed on WWE’s main roster and became a two-time Cruiserweight Champion before departing the company in 2018. He signed with AEW in 2019, where he competed as PAC and went on to hold multiple championships.

No additional details regarding Satterley’s passing have been announced.