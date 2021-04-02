Triple H held a conference call today to promote WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” and WrestleMania 37 Week. Below are some highlights:

* He’s excited for Takeover and said it’s the biggest event in NXT history. He said it’s exciting to have a show like this

* He was asked about NXT moving to Tuesdays and how there will be pro wrestling on 5 nights a week, and if that is good for the business or overkill. He said it’s all about availability and if it’s there fans can watch if they want to. Fans devour content on their own terms these days and they can freely watch whatever they want

* He was asked if AEW star Chris Jericho appearing on Broken Skull Sessions means WWE is willing to work with other companies in the future. He said Vince McMahon is always open for business, but he isn’t sure how that correlates. He said the Jericho appearance with Steve Austin is not shocking but people do create situations in their head sometimes. He also said he’s amazed by the perception of what people believe with no knowledge of the business and what’s really going on

* Triple H confirmed that AJ Styles did ask him for a match at WrestleMania. He said getting ready for WrestleMania is hard, especially as you get older. The performer in him would love to wrestle AJ but the executive in him just does not have the time. He’s at a point in his career where the in-ring work is a bonus. Part of him wants to do it but the bigger part is too busy

* He was also asked to rate NXT’s run on Wednesday nights. He said it was successful. He touted how they went from being a one-hour taped show to a two-hour live how each week. He’s proud of what they did and happy for the brand. He was originally about staying on the same night and time but now they have an established audience and they feel they can change nights, keeping that audience. USA Network is happy and has given them a multi-year contract. He said there will be promotion from RAW on Monday to NXT on Tuesday. He is confident in the path that NXT remains on

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.