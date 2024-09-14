A new era in WWE has begun.

WWE SmackDown on USA Network premiered on Friday, September 13, 2024 from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

A new logo, opening video and theme song has debuted for the new weekly two-hour WWE on USA blue brand Friday night prime time program.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque also came out to kick off the inaugural episode ahead of the opening Steel Cage match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Check out all of this and more below.