The WWE ID Championships have arrived.

On Tuesday morning, February 18, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media to introduce the new WWE ID Championship and WWE Women’s ID Championship belts.

“The top independent wrestling prospects have been ID’d… and now, we’re ready to spotlight the best of the best,” Levesque wrote as the caption to the photo shared via his official X account. “Here’s your first look at the Men’s and Women’s WWE ID Championships.”

The official WWE ID account responded to the post with some more information.

“The first WWE ID Champions will be determined in a tournament across the top independent wrestling promotions,” the announcement read. “The WWE ID Championships will then be defended on the indies. Stay tuned to this account for more news soon.”