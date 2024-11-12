– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Tuesday afternoon to share the official promotional poster for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 premium live event. “When a bloodline divides… the WarGames begin,” Levesque wrote. “Survivor Series: WarGames streams live Nov. 30 from Vancouver, 6e/3p on WWE Network on Peacock.” Check out the poster below, and join us here on November 30 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 results coverage from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. In related news, a potential spoiler on the fifth team members for both Bloodline teams has surfaced from the WWE Raw Spoilers For November 18, 2024.

– As noted, The Rock’s GQ photoshoot was released on Monday. Featured below is the accompanying 30-plus minute video feature on “The Final Boss” from the GQ cover story. The official description for the video reads: “I think the connective tissue between my childhood growing up and what I do today is performing,” says Dwayne Johnson as he sits on the porch of his Virginia farm with GQ’s Zach Baron. Join Dwayne & Zach for an intimate conversation as the pair unpack Dwayne’s childhood, passion projects and everything in between. Watch the 30-minute cover story, reported by Zach Baron and directed by Cole Evelev & Noel Howard.

– Chris Jericho performed on stage at Kid Rock’s bar on Monday night. On November 11, the AEW star and current ROH World Champion took to the stage to perform Van Halen’s “Panama.” He stuck around for additional performances of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” Check out a photo below courtesy of official Instagram page of WrestlingHeadlines.com.