Triple H wishes wrestling fans would direct their anger at WWE’s villains instead of blaming the company’s creative team when a heel generates heat.

Speaking with Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth during Busted Open Radio, Triple H compared the way wrestling fans react to creative decisions with sports fans questioning coaches. He has previously told online critics to stop demanding that WWE pivot whenever they dislike a storyline.

Triple H said passionate fans in every sport question decisions without knowing everything happening behind the scenes.

It’s no different than the NFL, where guys who have never played a down of football in their life, or haven’t played since peewee, are screaming and ranting, “This coach sucks. He knows nothing about football. He doesn’t understand the game. Why would he run that play? Why wouldn’t he do this? Why would they draft that guy?” There are millions of reasons why, but it’s that passion.

He said he would prefer fans to place that passion into their reactions to the performers and characters.

I wish sometimes we could put that passion into the talent now, as opposed to, when somebody gets heat in our business, it’s like, “God, why would they write that that way?” As opposed to, “That no-good piece of crap did this.”

Triple H acknowledged that the increased awareness of WWE’s creative process makes that type of reaction more difficult to generate.

I wish people could buy into sometimes that there’s something to that innocence of not knowing and, “It’s still real to me, damn it.” But it is what it is. I love the hate. I love the love. It’s all passion for what we do.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.