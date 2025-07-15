– WWE runs a rare non-televised live event on Saturday, July 19, at the American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi, Texas. The WWE Superstar live event, which will feature talent from the Raw and SmackDown brands, will feature the first-ever GUNTHER vs. Penta singles match. Also scheduled is Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo, Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax in a Street Fight for the WWE Women’s Championship, as well as matches featuring Rhea Ripley, “Main Event” Jey Uso and The New Day. WWE is bringing the same lineup to the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX. the following night on July 20.

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel has added a new three-hour long special compilation dubbed, “Best of Rick Rude,” which features full matches against fellow pro wrestling legends Ultimate Warrior, Sting, Jake “The Snake” Roberts and others.

– WWE is celebrating 20 years of Dominik Mysterio with a “Best of Dominik Mysterio: Full Match Marathon” live stream on the company’s official YouTube channel. The official description reads: “Celebrate 20-year WWE veteran “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio with this full match marathon of him in action.”

– The countdown of the “25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever” continued on Tuesday, as WWE released the complete Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Ladder Match from WWE SummerSlam 2025, which coincidentally enough, features an eight year old Dominik Mysterio as part of the storyline. The match comes in at number 16 on the countdown, which features the unveiling of a new match each day leading up to the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque posed with Deputy State Fire Marshal K9 Jimpy on the stage at WWE Raw at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday night, July 14, 2025.