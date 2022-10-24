WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is back to in-person work this week.

We noted before how Triple H missed last week’s RAW and SmackDown tapings after testing positive for COVID-19 and entering into WWE’s COVID-19 protocol. While absent from last week’s tapings, he kept in touch with the writers and producers, to make sure the show kept his vision creatively.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that The Game is back to work at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, and is running tonight’s RAW.

It was noted that Triple H was feeling fine last week, and was just frustrated that he had to miss the shows. Last week’s tapings were ran by WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and most of the shows were written the day before they aired.

