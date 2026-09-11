Triple H says WWE’s upcoming return to Hawaii will not be a one-time occurrence.

WWE is set to return to Hawaii in October for two days of live events, along with a talent tryout session. The trip will mark the company’s first visit to Hawaii since September 2019.

Speaking about WWE’s return to the islands, Triple H noted that there has been significant interest among talent in being part of the upcoming events.

“It’s gonna be amazing,” Triple H said. “I can tell you every superstar in the WWE has been calling and asking us to be on this card. They’re chomping at the bit to get there to Hawaii.”

According to Triple H, WWE also intends to make Hawaii a regular destination moving forward rather than treating October’s trip as a one-off.

“This is exciting for us, this isn’t a one time deal,” he continued. “We’re not just coming there now, we’re going to be coming there on a regular basis.”

Triple H also pointed to WWE’s longstanding ties to Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, with the company looking to find its next generation of talent from the region.

“We’re going to make sure that we have our feet back on the ground in Hawaii where they always should’ve been, where our roots are,” he said. “That’s why we are looking for that next generation too, we want to ensure that the Pacific Islands remain a home for us for years to come.”