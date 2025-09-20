– Becky Lynch fired back at fans chanting for AJ Lee during her appearance on ESPN SportsCenter to promote WWE WrestlePalooza.

– Ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship defense against Drew McIntyre in the WWE WrestlePalooza main event, Cody Rhodes spoke briefly with TMZ Sports about being a father of two girls with his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

– The complete Paul “Triple H” Levesque Ted Talk has been released, which you can watch below. The description reads: “Inside WWE’s storytelling machine: From his electrifying entrances as a professional wrestler to his current work as WWE’s chief content officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque knows how to entertain a crowd. In this conversation with TEDSports co-chair Patrick Talty, Levesque pulls back the curtain on WWE’s approach to storytelling, gives a peek at what’s coming next and explains why pro wrestling belongs in the same conversation as the world’s biggest sports.”

– WWE producer and WWE Hall of Fame legend Road Dogg reacts to himself in the WWE 2K25 video game in a new video shared via TikTok.