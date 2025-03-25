“The Game” is going viral!

WWE Chief Content Officer and soon-to-be WWE Hall of Fame legend Paul “Triple H” Levesque has one of the most iconic theme songs in pro wrestling history.

Performed by Motorhead, the laugh by the late Lemmy (Ian Fraser Kilmister) has been replaced by various celebrities, wrestlers and other sports stars, including Peter Griffin from Family Guy, Cardi B. and many others.

Check out some of the more popular mixes making the rounds below.

Triple H’s theme song but the laugh is Peter Griffin pic.twitter.com/Viq1d85PiP — • (@ScuffleMania) March 25, 2025

Triple H’s theme song but the laugh is Cardi B pic.twitter.com/DT6stcU3ds — • (@ScuffleMania) March 23, 2025

Triple H’s theme song but the laugh is Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/YngzCBUbhw — • (@ScuffleMania) March 24, 2025

Triple h’s theme song but the laugh is daniel ricciardo pic.twitter.com/f0p5uYzvbR — Amy ³ (@badlandsambrose) March 25, 2025

Triple H’s theme song but the laugh is Seth Rollins pic.twitter.com/yEFbAsblHu — • (@ScuffleMania) March 23, 2025

Triple H’s theme but with Ricochet’s laugh pic.twitter.com/EJLmHSSSml — Nostalgia Road (@Nostalgia_Road) March 25, 2025

Triple H’s theme song but the laugh is drunk Jey uso pic.twitter.com/zy0P54vAzX — ᴄᴀɪᴛʟɪɴ (@Ucepenitentiary) March 23, 2025