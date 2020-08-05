Triple Threat Qualifier Announced for Next Week’s WWE NXT Show

Next week’s WWE NXT episode will feature the fourth Triple Threat qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title.
It was announced today on WWE’s The Bump that next Wednesday’s show will feature Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. an opponent yet to be named.
There’s no word yet on who the mystery man for next Wednesday’s Triple Threat will be, or if it’s a current member of the roster.
Tonight’s Triple Threat will feature Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and Ridge Holland, a NXT UK Superstar who is making his debut on the main brand tonight. Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis have already qualified for the five-man Ladder Match at Takeover.
The 30th NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Saturday, August 22, during WWE SummerSlam Weekend. It will likely take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Below is the current card:
NXT Title Match
Karrion Kross vs. Keith Lee (c)
[Rumored Match]
NXT Women’s Title Match
Dakota Kai or Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai (c)
Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title
Bronson Reed vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Ridge Holland or Oney Lorcan or Damian Priest vs. Kushida or Cameron Grimes or Mystery Opponent vs. 1 Superstar TBD
BREAKING NEWS: The Triple Threat Qualifying Match on #WWENXT week will be @KUSHIDA_0904 vs. @CGrimesWWE vs. An Opponent Yet To Be Named!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/8ZLoWizes2
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 5, 2020
