Triple Threat Qualifier Announced for Next Week’s WWE NXT

The third Triple Threat qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
The match will feature Damian Priest, Oney Lorcan and NXT UK Superstar Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies), making his official main NXT brand debut.
The winner of next week’s Triple Threat will earn a spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at “Takeover: XXX” on August 22.
The Ladder Match will include 5 competitors. Bronson Reed is the first official entrant after winning a Triple Threat over Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong last week. The second spot will be filled after tonight’s Triple Threat with Finn Balor, Dexter Lumis and Timothy Thatcher.
Stay tuned for updates on the “Takeover: XXX” card.
"There is no scenario where I don't see myself walking out of #NXTTakeOver XXX as the NEW #NorthAmericanChampion."@ArcherOfInfamy battles @ONEYLORCAN & @RidgeWWE in a #TripleThreat qualifier NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/USMiyGwBcn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 30, 2020
