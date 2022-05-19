Following a victory on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Houston Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland made a challenge to the AEW tag team champions, Jurassic Express.

This brought out Team Taz members Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, who said that since they defeated Lee and Swerve they should be the ones who get the title opportunity. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) were then led out by Christian Cage, who told both teams that the Express will defend the gold in a triple-threat at the May 29th Double Or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas.

.@starkmanjones and @TrueWillieHobbs have some opinions about the state of the #AEW World Tag Team division, but the Tag Team champs @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus and @Christian4peeps want the final word! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/DhNVHenybm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING

-CM Punk vs. Adam Page for the AEW world championship

-Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW women’s championship

-Jurassic Express vs. Ricky Starks/Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland for the AEW tag team championship

-Men’s Finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Women’s Finals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Hookausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling BUY-IN