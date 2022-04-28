Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Hustle & Power will be defending the MLW tag team titles in a triple-threat against 5150 and the Von Erichs at the May 13th Kings of Colosseum event, which takes place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a World Tag Team Championship 3-Way: Hustle & Power (champions) vs. The Von Erichs vs. 5150 at Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

MLW’s tag team division reaches an explosive showdown as two former tag team championship teams challenge Hustle & Power as the World Tag Team belts weigh in the balance.

With the #1 ranked Ross and Marshall Von Erich long overdue for their shot at the belts, due to testing positive for COVID-19, the “sons of thunder” finally will get their opportunity but it won’t be easy.

Activating their rematch clause, former champions 5150 continue to evolve and gain soldiers, including Hernandez’s shocking MLW debut on FUSION 2 weeks ago. Having border tossed Ross Von Erich outside the ring onto the concrete floor, the “Super Mex” brings a new dimension to Konnan’s street soldiers.

Ever the fighting champs, EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman are ready for all comers wanting a crack at their titles. But are the challengers ready for the wreckage Hustle & Power unleash when the bell rings?

Who will leave Philly as the World Tag Team Champions? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

nZo

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

Aramis

Arez

Matt Cross

ACH

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

