A major championship match has been added to WWE Money in the Bank following the conclusion of Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw in St. Louis, MO.

Stephanie Vaquer will defend the WWE Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat Match this Saturday, October 10, at Money in the Bank in New Orleans.

Lynch and Morgan originally met in the main event of Monday’s Raw in St. Louis to determine Vaquer’s challenger for the premium live event.

The match featured interference from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, which eventually brought Vaquer into the situation. After Lynch inadvertently struck Vaquer with a forearm, the Women’s World Champion entered the ring and attacked both competitors, resulting in the match being ruled a no contest.

Following the match, Vaquer called out Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and demanded to defend her championship against both women at Money in the Bank. Pearce agreed and officially announced the Triple Threat Match.

The match continues a storyline involving all three women that dates back to Vaquer’s title victory over Morgan at a WWE live event in Santiago, Chile, on September 12.

Lynch served as the special guest referee for that match. After Morgan hit Oblivion and covered Vaquer, Lynch stopped her count at two. Morgan confronted Lynch, opening the door for Vaquer to defeat Morgan and capture the Women’s World Championship.

Morgan has been seeking another opportunity at the championship since losing the title, while Lynch was also looking to secure a title shot by winning Monday’s scheduled No. 1 Contender’s Match.

Instead, both women will now receive the opportunity when Vaquer puts the title on the line in New Orleans.

WWE Money in the Bank takes place this Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.