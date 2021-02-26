New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that El Desperado, El Phantasmo, and BUSHI will face-off in a triple threat match on Sunday Night’s Castle Attack, where the winner will be crowned the new IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion. This bout was made after Hirmou Takahashi was forced to relinquish the title due to a torn pectoral injury. Details are below.

Sunday night, night two of Castle Attack was scheduled to see Hiromu Takahashi defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship against El Phantasmo. A torn pectoral muscle put paid to the matchup however, and with Hiromu set to be inactive for around six months, he vacated his championship last night in Korakuen Hall.

As Hiromu vacated, he requested that BUSHI take his place in the singles match on Sunday. El Desperado, however, had other plans. Defeating El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori in Korakuen, Desperado reclaimed tag gold for he and partner Yoshinobu Kanemaru, but also scored an indirect victory over the title’s number one contender.

Insisting he is the rightful next in line for the title, Desperado suggested a three way, and the IWGP commission has agreed. Sunday will now see BUSHI, El Phantasmo and El Desperado do battle in the first three way for the title since April 2019 in Madison Square Garden. Who emerges the new champion? Find out Sunday!