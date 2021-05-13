The AEW world championship matchup has been set for the May 30th Double or Nothing pay per view.

Tonight’s edition of Dynamite featured a number one contender’s matchup between Orange Cassidy and PAC, a bout that ended with both men being counted out. It appeared that Cassidy was shaky after taking a powerbomb, and after a bit of stalling from PAC it seemed that he would not be able to continue. However, Don Callis would then come out to distract referee Aubrey Edwards and PAC, which allowed world champion Kenny Omega to come out of nowhere and lay PAC out with the title belt, leading to the double-count out.

Omega and Callis played it off as though Omega would not have to face any opponent at the pay per view, but Tony Schiavone alerted the champ that under the orders of President Tony Khan, Omega would now have to defend the title in a triple threat against Cassidy and the Bastard.

JUST ANNOUNCED on #AEWDynamite! The #AEW World Championship will be on the line May 30 at #AEWDoN, as Champion @KennyOmegamanX faces both @orangecassidy and @BASTARDPAC in a 3-way match! pic.twitter.com/dGuRQPNw0N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

UPDATED CARD FOR DOUBLE OR NOTHING:

-Kenny Omega versus PAC versus Orange Cassidy for the AEW world championship

-Hikaru Shida versus Britt Baker for the AEW women’s championship

-Cody Rhodes versus Anthony Ogogo