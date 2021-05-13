Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that stars Trish Adora and Miranda Alize, who just met on this Wednesday’s ROH episode centered on the women’s division, have both earned spots in the women’s tournament happening later this summer. Full details can be found below.

Miranda Alize got her hand raised over Trish Adora in this week’s Women’s Division Wednesday Match, but it turns out there were two winners.

After the match aired on YouTube, ROH Board of Directors member Maria Kanellis-Bennett informed Alize and Adora in separate Zoom calls that they had earned a “ticket to gold” to compete in the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament this summer.

“I’m super impressed with both ladies,” Kanellis-Bennett said. “Two completely different styles of wrestler, but both equally as passionate.”

Alize had been scheduled to compete in the tournament last year before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“This whole Covid thing has really stopped a lot of stuff that I had planned, and I was just waiting so long to hear something because ROH was something that I was looking forward to for so long,” Alize said. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity.”

An eight-year pro, Alize has wrestled extensively in Mexico and competed for Stardom in Japan. “The Lucha Baddie” has worked for a number of U.S. promotions, including Shimmer and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, participated in the first Mae Young Classic and competed in the UK.

Adora is the Pan Afrikan World Diaspora Champion, a title she defends all over the world. An Army veteran and a five-year pro, “The Afro-Punk” has trained at the Team 3D Academy and also with Jonathan Gresham and The World Famous CB.

“I’m honored to hopefully be able to set the standard for women wrestlers everywhere,” Adora said.

Alize and Adora join Rok-C as “ticket to gold” recipients. Angelina Love also is in the tournament. The seven-time former world champion earned a first-round bye with her win over Quinn McKay on last weekend’s “Ring of Honor Wrestling.”