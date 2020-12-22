Add WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to the list of Slammy Award presenters for Wednesday’s ceremony. WWE announced Trish as a presenter during RAW last night.

Trish’s official website revealed that she will be presenting the 2020 Slammy Award for Female Superstar of the Year. The Slammys will air this Wednesday at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE social channels.

We've got a HUGE surprise because the 2020 #SLAMMY Awards will be getting Stratus-fied with special guest presenter…WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom! THIS WEDNESDAY at 10am ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Social Platforms. pic.twitter.com/8r3SuqJ1by — WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2020

