Trish Stratus continues to make the media rounds ahead of her WWE World appearance during WrestleMania 42 Week later this year.

During an interview with Knockouts and 3 Counts, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the current women’s wrestling landscape in WWE, as well as the new WWE 2K26 video game and special Attitude Era edition.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On her thoughts about WWE 2K26 and the Attitude Era special edition: “I think I’m on the cover still. It’s pretty cool. I love that we’re celebrating the best era, the Attitude era. But also the fact that it’s got the largest roster ever, 400 plus superstars, and we have my girls from the, we like to say the Golden Era. We have the girls from the Golden Era there and it’s just great. You know, Victoria is so excited to be in the game. It’s just, it’s a really one of those like just you made it, you know, when we did the stuff we did, we made history. We tried to lay a foundation and to see it being celebrated is a good thing.”

On the current generation of women’s WWE stars: “Well, I just want to say a big, you’re welcome. No, I’m just kidding. No, it’s honestly, it’s everything we could have wished for. You know, if we would go back and think about what we want out of this business or what we’d love to project for the future, this is exactly it. I like to say that, like, the girls, the work we did, the Jazz, the Victoria, the Mickie, you know, we sort of laid the foundation. But these girls have built a huge size skyscraper on it. So to see what they’re doing now and just having the same opportunities as the men is really incredible.”