Trish Stratus isn’t closing the door on another WWE run.

But it has to be worth it.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with The Takedown on SI about the possibility of stepping back into the ring, making it clear that while she’s open to a return, everything hinges on the right creative direction, opponent, and overall timing.

In 2025, Stratus competed in three matches as part of the 25th anniversary celebration of her WWE debut.

There had been discussions about extending that run, but those plans were put on hold following the passing of her mother in August after a battle with cancer.

Now, with some time passed, Stratus says she’s still listening, if the right opportunity presents itself.

“I need to see the landscape,” she said. “I’m very story, storyline driven. And for me, is it going to be interesting for the fans? Is it something they want to see? Is it going to elevate someone? And of course, there’s like the storyline behind it. I love the story, I want to make sure it makes sense and I want to make sure the landscape makes sense for me to enter into.”

It’s all about the story for Stratus.

Her most recent run included an appearance in the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match, followed by a tag team outing alongside Tiffany Stratton at Elimination Chamber. The two later met in singles competition at Evolution, rounding out her brief return.

Outside the ring, Stratus will still be part of the WrestleMania 42 festivities. She’s scheduled to appear at WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend, and will also be involved in a series of events with Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar.

The appearances will feature several familiar names, including Mickie James, Lilian Garcia, Jazz, and Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria), with Stratus even curating her own menu for fans attending the restaurant events.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.