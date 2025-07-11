Trish Stratus has not been a big fan of the build-up to her latest WWE in-ring return.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed the criticism from fans about the rushed build to the long-awaited returning all-women’s premium live event.

“This entire [WWE Evolution 2] card has seemed to be a quick turnaround, as it is unfortunately,” she admitted. “And I get it, there’s like 7,000 events a month it seems like [laughs]. But I think there’s a little bit of a built-in storyline luckily for Tiffany [Stratton] and I. I love the fact that we had this connection and I think people really were digging the Trishy Time/Tiffy Time thing so I think that worked really well. But, people were seeing the parallels.”

Stratus continued, “There’s these two blondes who came into the business and preconceived notion on what they can deliver in the ring and having to prove (themselves) and knowing you might think that this is what you think you’re gonna get from me in the ring but now I have to work extra hard because I have to prove those people all wrong so we both have had to do that, and had great success early on in our career. She’s been champion at 25, and I know a certain someone who became champion for the first time at 25 as well… And luckily I say, there’s a bit of a built-in storyline so yeah, the whole Evolution kind of came about quite quickly for everyone but, I think it’s a little bit of that fantasy-booking and seeing Tiff and I in there, I think people wanted it and I think it’s really gonna deliver. I know it’s gonna deliver.”

As the interview went on, the women’s wrestling legend spoke about what she described as a “very boring segment” to set up her title shot against Tiffany Stratton on last week’s taped episode of WWE SmackDown.

“You can only control what you can control,” she said. “Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week on SmackDown? Sure [laughs], but, it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is, right? To me, the thing I control is the match. I will control the match. We will control the match. We will tell the story. We’ll control the narrative and that’s where I know I can do the work.”

Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship is scheduled as the co-main event of WWE Evolution 2, which takes place this Sunday, July 13, 2025 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/13 for live WWE Evolution 2 results coverage.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)