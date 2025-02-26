The 25th anniversary of Trish Stratus in WWE continues to get more special.

In addition to her recent WWE television return and upcoming in-ring return alongside Tiffany Stratton at this Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event, WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus has also been named one of the inductees for the 2025 class of the International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

The following press release and video was released on Wednesday to make the announcement.

WWE Legend Trish Stratus makes history again: Inducted into the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Trish Stratus’ 25th WWE Debut Anniversary celebrations keep rolling along! Feb 26, 2025 – As first announced on Busted Open Radio, we are excited to share that Trish Stratus has been chosen to be inducted into the 2025 class of the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (IPWHF), solidifying her legacy as one of the most influential and trailblazing figures in the history of professional wrestling. Trish continues to build her legacy, most recently returning to the ring and headlining major WWE events. Her 25-year career truly speaks for itself as this prestigious recognition comes at such a monumental time. “Wrestling has been my passion, my purpose, and most importantly my platform to inspire and empower”, says Stratus, “to be recognized by the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame means so much to be because it is not just a reflection of my journey, but of every woman who dared to break barriers and redefine what we’re capable of. I share this honor with them. Stratusfaction, accomplished!” The event will take place on October 12th, 2025, where Stratus will join a prestigious class of inductees, further cementing her status as one of the all-time greats. The IPWHF has inducted the world’s most influential and notable professional athletes, including Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and most recently, WWE Hall of Famer and Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees of the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, I am honored to announce that Trish Stratus will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025”, says Seth Turner (IPWHF President). “Our museum, located at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, was created to preserve and honor the history of professional wrestling from around the world. Special attention is given to ensure the contributions to professional wrestling by individuals from various backgrounds and diverse cultures are highlighted in the establishment. The twenty-five years that Trish Stratus has given to professional wrestling, including her historic 448 day reign as WWE Women’s Champion, has qualified Trish to be immortalized at the Hall of Fame. As Mark Henry said, ‘The path to immortality is through the Hall of Fame.’ Congratulations, Trish Stratus.” Trish Stratus will be recognized for her extraordinary journey in sports entertainment, and her ongoing, and impactful effect on the role of female athletes. Stratus is undeniably a trailblazer in her industry where she has helped lay the foundation for today’s women’s wrestling revolution. Her passion and ongoing commitment to empowering women to embrace strength, confidence and resilience has created ground-breaking strides and waves of inspiration for the future of all female athletes and women in sport. For more information on purchasing event tickets, the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and its inductees, visit https://www.prowrestlinghall.org

– Trish Stratus responded to the induction announcement in a comment on the following post from the official International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Instagram page, as well as a new post shared on her own official Instagram page.