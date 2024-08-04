Cody Rhodes isn’t the only one who needed to finish a story in WWE.

Trish Stratus does, too.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend teased another comeback to the company during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

“Cody isn’t the only one with an unfinished story,” said Stratus. “I loved being back as a special guest in Toronto at Money in the Bank.”

Stratus continued, “And who knows, if I can still go, I’ll still keep going. I’ll never half-ass it. If fans are interested and it can influence another generation, then we’ll see.”

