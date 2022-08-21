WWE held a live event on Saturday night in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, where Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair took on IYO SKY.

SKY’s allies Bayley and Dakota Kai got involved in the match, causing Belair to retain her title via disqualification. Post-match, Asuka and Alexa Bliss came to the ring to even the odds alongside Trish Stratus.

The babyfaces fought off SKY, Bayley, and Kai, before helping Belair up to her feet.

This marked Stratus’ first WWE appearance since her short run throughout 2018 and 2019. She will be appearing on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Trish Stratus at last night's WWE Live Event in Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/WbyfrMq7GJ — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) August 21, 2022