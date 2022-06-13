In a new interview with Sportskeeda’s Senior Editor Bill Apter, Trish Stratus was asked about the potential of stepping back in a WWE ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer has traded words with the likes of Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks over the years on social media.

“I mean if someone’s out of line – Becky Lynch – I might,” Stratus stated before Apter said Lynch could be her toughest opponent to date. “It would really be nothing,” she said. “She’s a little out of sorts right now, got a lot on her mind and I think I could take advantage of that (don’t tell her I said that), and maybe just slip in there and just beat her.”

Stratus was also asked how she manages to keep in such fantastic shape:

“I do yoga, that’s my main thing. I still have my weights in my basement and I get down there and do it every once in a while, but I do a 15-20 yoga float every single day, keeps the body limber, look in the mirror, I go, ‘Everything look good? Okay!’ Off I go.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc