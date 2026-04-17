Trish Stratus is making it clear that her WWE appearances are not driven by nostalgia or paydays, but by purpose and creative challenge.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Stratus explained that she carefully evaluates every opportunity before agreeing to return. For her, the deciding factor is whether the role offers something new as a performer.

“From a personal perspective, I want to make sure I’m doing something different that’s challenging me as a performer.”

Stratus pointed to her recent feud with Becky Lynch as an example of that mindset. Rather than returning in a familiar role, she actively pushed for a different direction.

“The first one going back with Becky… it was, yeah, go back babyface. I said if I can come back and turn heel in this and make it a little bit of a longer story, I’d love that to challenge myself… just to make something different interesting.”

She also emphasized the importance of working with newer talent, using her pairing with Zoey Stark as a key example.

“I also want to make sure that I’m touching another generation in a certain way… working with Zoey was a great way to get someone brand new in.”

Despite already cementing her legacy, Stratus is focused on making each return count. Her approach reflects a desire to contribute to the current product in a meaningful way rather than simply revisiting past success.

That perspective highlights a broader shift in how legends are used in modern wrestling. Rather than short nostalgia-driven appearances, there is increasing value in integrating veteran talent into ongoing stories that elevate newer stars. When executed well, it creates a bridge between eras, giving credibility to rising talent while allowing established names to evolve their characters. Stratus embracing that philosophy suggests her future appearances could continue to feel relevant instead of purely celebratory.

Do you think WWE has used legends like Trish Stratus effectively in recent years, or should she be involved in longer, more consistent storylines?