Trish Stratus did a Q&A session at Big Texas Comic Con (via Tales From The Collection: Autographs & Fan Mail).

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer explained what it would take for her to come back for another run with WWE.

“But again, I’ve been asked by people here (at Big Texas Comic Con), ‘Are you coming back? Do you want to do another run?’ But this is the thing, I’m like… the boxes it has to check. One is the creative. What is the creative? What am I going to come back and do? Is it going to check these boxes? So, I always turn it back to people and go, ‘I might go back but who should I face?’ Tell me, I wanna know.”

Stratus was also asked about potentially wrestling for another promotion.

“Probably not (Stratus said when asked if she’ll be seen in another wrestling company other than WWE).”

