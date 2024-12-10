Trish Stratus continues to tease a potential return to WWE in 2025.

As noted, the WWE Hall of Fame legend teased a return to the company next year, as 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Trish Stratus’ debut. She even mentioned a specific opponent she wants to wrestle before retiring for good.

In an update, the women’s wrestling legend spoke with SI The Takedown and spoke about how she wants to do something challenging and different if she returns after such a successful previous program with Becky Lynch.

“I have to be able to deliver a hundred percent,” Stratus stated. “Then also, it has to be something challenging and different for the fans. And it has to do something and mean something. To leave off on this epic moment that’s memorable and people talk about it, it’s hard. Like, what can top that?”

Stratus continued, “I think it’s like examining the landscape and seeing what works best for everyone. There’s so many parties to consider. The person that is in the storyline, the WWE. It’s really collaborative.”