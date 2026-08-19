Trish Stratus says any WWE return has to serve a purpose beyond simply putting her back on television.

Speaking with John Pollock of POST Wrestling (see video below), Stratus discussed the approach she takes when considering another run with WWE. The Hall of Famer pointed to her 2023 program with Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark as an example, explaining that she wants her involvement to benefit the talent around her and contribute to a larger story.

“There’s many boxes that must be checked in order for me to do this, and it’s everything, I don’t want it to be self-serving. What’s the point in that? It has to give back,” Stratus said. “When I went back and worked with Zoey (Stark), I wasn’t, I’m not doing much for Becky, so to speak, except for giving a neat storyline or something for fans to see that they hadn’t, a fantasy matchup or things like that. So we were giving that to the fans, but I’m not giving her the rub. She’s Becky Lynch for God’s sakes.”

For Stratus, working with Stark provided another element to the storyline, as she was able to help the younger WWE star behind the scenes as well.

“When I got to bring Zoey on board, that was cool because I’m like, ‘Okay’ and then teaching her promos. When I left, she’s like, ‘Okay, this is my problem.’ Like ‘Alright, let’s work on it.’ We would still be working on the promos and stuff like that. So I love being able to do that. I love the opportunity to work with people like that.”

Stratus also stressed the importance of long-term planning. She cited her storyline with Tiffany Stratton as another example, revealing that their interaction at Money in the Bank in Toronto was deliberately designed to plant a seed for something down the road.

“I want it to mean something. So last year was my 25th anniversary. We had the, it was very strategic. The Tiffy and Trish thing was started way back in Money In The Bank in Toronto, that seed planted was not a coincidence. It was like, ‘Let’s just plant that seed just so we have it’ and that’s what I am about, long-term story planning.”