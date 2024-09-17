On Monday, we posted an article where Lita explained what specifically needs to change in WWE right now during the recent 2024 Comic-Con Northern Ireland Q&A.

What does fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus think needs changed in modern day WWE?

Allow the woman who used to frequently deliver “Stratusfaction” to members of the WWE Universe explain.

“I think I would like to have a little bit more focus on characters,” Stratus stated at the same Q&A. “I feel like for sure now, there’s way more opportunities for women, obviously. We see them main eventing all the time, we see them in high-profile matches, but I think what we had back in the day was a lot of more character stuff, and you got to know these characters, the fans could really resonate with the character a little bit more.”

Stratus added, “Now, they’re just having these great matches, but there’s no backstory as much as there was back in the day, so I think character development would be one thing I’d like to focus on.”

