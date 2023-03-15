Trish Stratus opens up about her WWE return.

The Hall of Famer discussed this topic during a recent interview with Adam Silverstein on Getting Over, where she discussed her upcoming matchup at WrestleMania 39. The former multi-time women’s champion will be teaming with Becky Lynch and Lita to take on Damage CTRL (IYO Sky, Dakota Kai, Bayley) in a six-woman tag match. Check out what Stratus had to say on the subject below.

Says she feels like her WWE return has gone pretty smooth:

Everything has been pretty smooth, to be honest. I know there were little online rumblings, but everything happens for a reason. There are definitely a lot of gut intuitions going into making these decisions, and I think we landed at the right place at the right time. I’m excited where it landed. It’s just enough time before Mania, it’s the right dynamic, the right timing.

On Lita and Becky Lynch winning the tag team titles:

The girls have the tag team titles, unexpected. What a moment. Nobody expected that. For me, there was so much buzz about me, people forgot about me, then I surprised them again. Everything played out really well, I think, in a way where this world can be predicted, ‘ah, we know what’s happening tonight,’ I think we did it in a nice way that it’s exciting and people didn’t know what’s coming next.

Says a lot can still happen between now and WrestleMania 39:

Still, there is so much more that can happen between now and Mania. It’s exciting. There is a good build up now, because when I came back for Charlotte, we didn’t have much time to build it. Here, we have a nice little bit of time to build into Mania.

Stratus made her return on RAW to help Becky Lynch and Lita defeat Damage CTRl and capture the WWE women’s tag team titles.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)