Trish Stratus will appear at GrandeCon in Grande Prairie, Alberta, on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13.

The convention’s official schedule lists Stratus for a main-stage appearance at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a photo session at 2:15 p.m. Her official website describes the stage appearance as a Q&A panel. Those times are local to Grande Prairie.

Stratus is also listed for a Sunday photo session. Fans attending that day can check the organizer’s schedule for the latest timing.

GrandeCon takes place at Bonnetts Energy Centre, 10017 99 Avenue. Saturday’s convention hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The organizer advertises Saturday admission at C$46 and Sunday admission at C$37.75, including GST and box-office fees. Single-day passes include convention admission and access to celebrity guest interviews. The admission listing does not promise that individual photo sessions or autographs are included.

The appearance is also listed on Stratus’ official 2026 fan tour. GrandeCon notes that its schedule is subject to change.

Sources: Trish Stratus’ official fan-tour schedule; GrandeCon’s 2026 schedule; official admission details.