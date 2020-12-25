WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with Wai Ting and John Pollock from Post Wrestling where the former women’s champion teased a possible feud with current superstar Sasha Banks, claiming that she and The Boss have unfinished business from their 2018 Royal Rumble staredown.

I mean, I think Sasha Banks and I might have some unfinished business and I say this with much love and respect. It’s like this moment we had at the Royal Rumble so many years ago; it seems like so many years ago now. It’s just like, people have held onto that moment and I watch it back. It’s undeniable [that] there’s definitely this intangible… this energy between us that — it’s a rare thing sometimes that two superstars get in there and you’re like, ‘Ooouuu, I like this,’ and you know, so I respect her so much as a worker, as a person, as a friend and so yeah, I think as a fan and personally, I think that would be an interesting thing to pursue, possibly at some point. Maybe possibly down the line at some point.

