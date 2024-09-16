Trish Stratus vs. Tiffany Stratton inside of a WWE ring.

Could it happen?

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke during the Comic-Con Northern Ireland 2024 Q&A about who she would like to face if she were to return to the ring for WWE.

“Becky Lynch,” Stratus responded. “Oh wait, we did that already. [Laughs].”

Stratton continued, “What time is it? Is it Tiffy Time? I mean, she’s a little bit arrogant, and I think it’d be interesting to show her what it’s all about from someone back in the day. Maybe Tiffany Stratton.”

