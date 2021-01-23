WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was the latest guest on the Wilde On podcast with host Taylor Wilde where the former multi-time women’s champion looked back on her retirement matchup against Lita at the 2006 Unforgiven pay per view in Canada. While many will remember Stratus winning the bout for an epic send off, she remembers a stumble on her way to the ring that still embarrasses her to this day.

At my epic retirement match, I’m at the Air Canada Centre in front of my hometown crowd, the crowd is going crazy for me, it’s my final moment, I’m walking down the ramp to the ring, I go up the stairs…and I tumble. I didn’t tumble off and I’m like ‘oh, I’m fine.’ Why do we do that when we tumble, we’re like ‘I’m good, who saw that?’ Who didn’t see it? Thankfully, thanks to WWE programming, it’s maybe erased from some people’s memories. I went on to have a great match. Hopefully, they remember that part.

Stratus has since returned to compete for WWE, both at the 2018 Royal Rumble and at SummerSlam 2019. Her full interview can be found here.

