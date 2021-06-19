During her appearance on Oral Sessions, Trish Stratus spoke on her husband’s reaction to her kissing The Rock on television. Here’s what he had to say:

Forget that I was going to end up being a wrestler, he was a wrestling fan. So, we related. We were around that – remember, Toronto was like a hotbed for wrestling when we were children. When we started dating, and you probably know this, there weren’t many females that liked wrestling, or maybe said they didn’t. So, the fact that I liked wrestling, we’d take trips I’ll never forget. We’d drive to Florida and we’d base it around going to an event, like we went to a WCW Nitro. Like it was part of our trip thing. So, we always related from the very beginning on stuff. And then we had our high school connection, and when we went to university I wanted to become a doctor. So, I was like laser-focused on what I was doing, and he was laser-focused on doing his own thing with his business. And we wanted to know for sure. We wanted to establish ourselves as separate entities in our rights. And then the wrestling thing came up. So, I had to make the transition from school full time to my fitness career and then to wrestling. And so I always say, because Ron and I were fans for so long, he gives me that insight. He gets the business. I went, ‘I have to kiss The Rock tonight.’ He’s like, ‘Cool. That’s going to be great for your character.’ Amazing, right? As opposed to what maybe another husband might say.